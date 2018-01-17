SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — California could be riding the wave to surfing becoming the state’s official sport.
Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) and Joint Author Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) on Wednesday introduced AB 1782, a bill that would establish surfing as California’s state sport.
“Nothing represents the California Dream better than surfing — riding the waves and living in harmony with the beautiful beaches and ocean of our Golden State. Surfing in California has a rich history and culture. The surfing lifestyle attracts people from all around the world and generates over $6 billion in annual retail sales. Surfing is an iconic California sport and an important part of the multibillion dollar California coastal economy, particularly in the tourism and recreation industries. For these reasons, I am proud to introduce a bill that would make surfing California’s official sport,” said Al Muratsuchi.
“I’m proud to join Assemblymember Muratsuchi in designating surfing as our state sport,” stated Calderon. “Growing up surfing not only had a significant impact on who I am as a person, but also taught me at a young age to appreciate and cherish our beautiful coastline that we are so fortunate to have here in California.”