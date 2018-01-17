LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people were injured Wednesday, one critically, in an apartment building fire in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angles that was sparked by an electrical problem, authorities said.
Firefighters sent to 145 S. Doheny Drive at 9:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in 17 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
A man in his 50s suffered burns and smoke inhalation, and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the LAFD. A woman in her 60s was hospitalized in fair condition for smoke inhalation, and a man in his 20s was treated at the scene for “smoke exposure.”
“A smoke alarm in the involved unit appeared inoperative, (with) bare wires, at the time of the fire,” according to an LAFD statement that said the building was not equipped with optional residential fire sprinklers.
