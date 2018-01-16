HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man who was shot and wounded while in his SUV in Hollywood early Tuesday morning was able to drive to a gas station and call for help.
The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Sycamore Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The victim them drove himself to a gas station about two blocks away, at La Brea and Fountain avenues, to get help.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was unknown.
Police said the victim may have been involved in a crash at some point, but that was not confirmed. His SUV was riddled with bullet holes in the windshield and door, and there was damage to the front end.
No suspects have been arrested.