LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It was a terrifying dinner for some patrons when a FedEx truck careened right into a hotel restaurant.
Kevin Secula says he was sitting at the bar, waiting for food at the Renaissance Hotel on Airport Boulevard near LAX in Westchester.
“We thought it was a bomb because the whole inside of the bar blew in and a whole bunch of the bar blew in and a whole bunch of glass dust came flying at us,” Secula said.
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. during busy rush hour.
A fellow FedEx employee says the driver swerved to avoid another driver who was making an illegal turn. Police confirm it appears he was trying to avoid something and in the process, slammed into the restaurant. The truck driver, his passenger, and another person at the hotel suffered minor injuries.
Chris Hellewell says he was checking in at the time. He says he and other guests feared the worst.
“There was a lot of panic, and the person who was checking me in ran into make sure everything was ok,” Hellewell said. “These days there’s always thoughts of was it deliberate? was it a bomb? or something.”
Police say they’re investigating this as an accident.
The fellow FedEx worker says once the packages were transferred out of the truck the driver continued on with his deliveries.