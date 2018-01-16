LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Lakers have announced plans to honor Lakers legend Elgin Baylor with a statue outside Staples Center in Star Plaza.
“I am thrilled that 60 years after the Minneapolis Lakers drafted Elgin, we are able to celebrate and honor him with a statue,” Lakers CEO and Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss said. “Not only is Elgin a part of the Lakers family, his contributions to the game of basketball earned him a place in the Hall of Fame. His list of accomplishments are unparalleled and I can’t wait to see his statue at Star Plaza alongside the other Lakers legends.”
The 83-year-old Baylor, who was named an NBA All-Star 11 times, was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1958, earning rookie-of-the-year honors to set the stage for a stellar career, which saw him average 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Baylor’s statue will join those of other sports luminaries outside Staples Center, including former Lakers Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal.
The statue is scheduled to be presented during an outdoor ceremony prior to the Lakers-Minnesota game on April 6.
