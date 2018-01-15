LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A retired Los Angeles Police Department civilian employee has been arrested on suspicion of workers’ compensation fraud, authorities said Monday.
Gerald Pulley, 51, was arrested on suspicion of the felony-level crime on Thursday, police said. He was released the following day on $20,000 bail. No court date was set.
Pulley had worked for the LAPD for 18 years, and had been assigned to the Records and Identification Division, police said.
“Pulley concealed material documentation and exaggerated the extent of his injuries, while receiving Temporary Total Disability monetary benefits from the LAPD,” according to the department. “Pulley also maintained secondary employment during this time.”
The LAPD’s Workers’ Compensation Fraud Unit conducted an investigation that stemmed from a medical claim filed by Pulley in 2016.
LAPD investigators worked with personnel from with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office in the investigation, police said.
