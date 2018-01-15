Filed Under:Chino

CHINO (CBSLA) – A manhunt is underway for an inmate convicted of vehicle theft who escaped from a California state prison in Chino Sunday.

capture37 Prison Break: Inmate On The Loose After Escape In Chino

Michael Garrett. (CDCR)

At around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Michael Garrett was discovered missing from the California Institution for Men (CIM), located at 14901 Central Ave., during an inmate count, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Monday.

Nearby law enforcement agencies were notified, but an emergency search has turned up nothing. Just after 4:30 a.m., Chino police reported that Garrett was not believed to be in the immediate area of the prison.

There was no word on how he had possibly escaped.

Garrett was serving a four-year and eight-month sentence out of San Diego County for convictions of first-degree burglary, evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly and vehicle theft. He began serving his sentence at CIM on Oct. 30, 2017. He was scheduled for parole in October of 2019.

He is considered a low-level offender. He was not armed when he committed the original crime.

Garrett is described as white, 5-foot-10, 197 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him, do not approach, but call 911 immediately.

CIM houses 3,400 minimum and medium security inmates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch