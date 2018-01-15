SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) — Parents of a 2-year-old boy spent terrorizing several minutes when their car was stolen with the boy inside the car at the time.
When the suspected thief realized a 2-year-old boy was inside, the vehicle was abandoned, South Gate Police believe.
When the father went to pick up his daughter at his mother-in-law’s home on Rosewood Street at about 7 p.m. someone jumped in the car and took off with the boy sleeping in the back. The car was located 15 minutes later about 2 miles away. The was boy was unharmed, police said.
“It was an eternity,” the mother said when CBS2’s Rachel Kim asked how long the ordeal felt. “I’m just glad nothing happened to him.
Police are still looking for the suspected car thief and searching through security video from the area.