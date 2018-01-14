Filed Under:Local TV

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday morning continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three people in the Palmdale area.

The bodies of two men and a woman were discovered just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Avenue N-12, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

It was there that deputies responded after a family member requested a welfare check of the home.

Upon arrival, they located the victims, who they say matched the descriptions of those who reside in the home. Their identities have not been released.

An active investigation ensued overnight, and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office arrived on scene Sunday.

The incident was being classified as a triple homicide.

No further information was immediately available.

