PASADENA (CBSLA) — “It’s not just a building to us and these aren’t just objects,” said Rebecca Woods, a parishioner of the Church of the Angels in Pasadena, which was recently burned in a suspected act of arson.
Firefighters were called to the historic church on Avenue 64 early Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, they put out the fire, which burned a few pews and an oak lectern that dated to the church’s founding in 1889.
An angel sundial was also damaged and there was graffiti that has since been removed.
Parishioners were shocked that someone would target their church.
“This is a place we draw solace from,” added Woods.
Services were expected to resume Sunday morning as planned.