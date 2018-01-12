NEAR LOMPOC (CBSLA) – A rocket launch that was canceled Thursday due to technical issues was rescheduled for Friday afternoon from Vandenberg Air Force Base, just north of Lompoc.
The United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket had been scheduled to launch Thursday, but a problem with the ground system valve forced a one-day delay, with the launch window opening at 1 p.m. Friday.
The rocket will carry a National Reconnaissance Office spy satellite, with the mission dubbed NROL-47. It will be the 27th NRO launch by United Launch Alliance, which is a Colorado-based aerospace partnership between Lockheed Martin and Boeing.
On Dec. 22, Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched a rocket from Vandenberg just after sunset, creating an aerial spectacle witnessed by thousands.
The launch in the setting sun created a shining streak that was widely seen throughout Southern California and prompted puzzlement and even concern. Cars pulled over on freeways so drivers could take pictures.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was carrying 10 satellites for Iridium Communications.
