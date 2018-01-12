LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Haitians across the world are expressing anger and upset over President Trump’s comments that their island nation is a “shithole.”

A doctor in Southern California — Haitian-born — is no exception.

CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen on Friday spoke to a surgeon who was angered and offended by the president’s comments.

“I felt a part of me being crushed and destroyed inside,” said Dr, Henri Ford.

He is the Chief of Surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Ford came to the U.S. from Haiti when he was 14. He barely spoke English — but he went on to graduate from Harvard Medical School.

So he was infuriated by the president asking lawmakers why we’re accepting more people from “shithole countries” such as places in Africa, El Salvador and Haiti.

“Coming from the president, it’s unconscionable,” Dr. Ford said.

The president on Friday denied using profanity in reference to Haiti — but the comments were confirmed by several people who attended the meeting.

The controversy has been painful for Ford because Friday was the 8th anniversary of the deadly 7.0 earthquake in Haiti that killed more than 200,000 people.

He went there to save lives by working out of a tent hospital and he used the sun to view X-rays.

And he’s gone back regularly to help the country.

In 2015 he helped to separate a pair of conjoined twins.

But he’s not the only member of the Ford family that’s given back.

Ford proudly shows a picture of his two brothers — they are also doctors at prestigious hospitals. And three of their four sisters are also health care providers.

“Haiti – one of the countries the president thinks so lowly of – yet we’ve made remarkable contributions to American society. We continue to help save lives. We’ve continued to make a difference for the American people,” Ford said.