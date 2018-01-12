WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A popular wedding boutique that left thousands of brides-to-be bummed-out and stood-up last year was back with a huge sale Friday, and one father of the bride was along for the bargain blowout.
The national chain Alfred Angelo Bridal abruptly closed its doors due to bankruptcy in July, to the horror of many women poised to have their nuptials.
Friday, the company reopened a shop in West Covina to get rid of their inventory, and some of the young betrothed brought along backup.
“First time experiencing this, and it’s a madhouse,” Thomas Tait told CBS2 News.
His daughter Shaian gave him two tasks as she shopped: first, to carry the dresses, and second, to serve as muscle in case of a brawl.
“I need him,” said Shaian. “These girls are crazy.”
With $5,000 dresses going for $299, the commotion was understandable.
While the most difficult thing for shoppers was finding a place to try on the gown in the packed store, the hardest thing for Thomas Tait might have been holding back the tears.
“It’s sinking in now. It’s a reality now,” said Tait. “I’ll hold back for a while.”