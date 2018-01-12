(Credit: Atomazul/shutterstock)

The late, great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is remembered every year on the third Monday of January. So, mark your 2018 calendar for January 15 and then plan on celebrating this keen humanitarian in a number of meaningful ways. Festivities surrounding the fallen civil rights movement leader, a young activist who died for his efforts on April 4, 1968, are plentiful in the Southland, with parades and participatory events.



30th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace & Unity Parade

Celebrating one of the most historical figures of the civil rights movement, the Peace & Unity Parade will kick off at 10:30 am at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and Anaheim Street. The parade will wind its way through the city with an international group of marchers before ending at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. After the parade, enjoy food, live music, games and rides. This celebration is a great way to learn more about the local groups and organizations that honor the values of MLK to this day.



Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Celebrate the late great Martin Luther King Jr. by surrounding yourself with local community members, culture and art. Between 10am to 4pm on January 15, 2018, the California African American Museum will host a special commemoration for the civil rights movement leader. At the event, enjoy a myriad of programs and activities for adults and children. From art making activities and great food, as well as exhibitions, MLK's speeches and sermons and more, there is plenty to enjoy today. The free event is a major draw for MLK Day celebrations and occurs each year. Guests will be encouraged to participate in a variety of activities, including "Dream Catchers," where you'll use quotes by MLK combined with your own to create dream catchers. "Peace Garden," inspired by the beautiful two toned rose in honor of Martin Luther King Jr's wife Coretta Scott King is a community peace garden installation. Also on exhibit is "Marking the Movement," where guests will be encouraged to make a unique bookmark of MLK's words and image using collage techniques.



33rd Annual Kingdom Day Parade

Date: January 15, 2018

As the nation's largest and oldest MLK Day celebration, this year's theme is "When They Go Low, We Go High," and will help to celebrate Martin Luther King in a big way! The annual parade will do its part to carry on the struggle for equality. All kinds of participants, including inspirational floats and certain celebrities, will herald the life and legacy of this great man. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Western and MLK Boulevard. The parade route runs down Martin Luther King Boulevard to Crenshaw Boulevard, and then turns left to end at Vernon Avenue. After, celebrate with community members at the Leimert Park Kingdom Day Freedomfest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have food, music and more on hand.



Martin Luther King Weekend Concert

Celebrate the life and legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King at Santa Monica Symphony's annual MLK Weekend Concert. On Saturday, January 13, 2018, Aaron Copland's iconic Fanfare for the Common Man will open the show and be followed by African-American composer Duke Ellington's ambitious jazz composition, Black, Brown, and Beige. After intermission, experience the award-winning Bass-Baritone soloist Cedric Berry as Giacomo Puccini's "Te Deum" is presented from the opera Tosca. Hear hsis narration of the incredibly lyrical and deeply affecting finale piece, New Morning for the World by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Joseph Schwantner. The concert be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SGI Auditorium (525 Wilshire Blvd) in Santa Monica. The concert is free and open seating.



Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration and Student Awards

On MLK Day, visit McKinley Elementary School to honor Dr. King in a huge way. The fallen leader will be celebrated today thanks to the Martin Luther King Community Coalition, Pasadena Unified School District, Pasadena Tournament of Roses, and the Aspires West of Pasadena in conjunction with the city of Pasadena and others. There will be many community members, political leaders and student finalists who will be participating in the MLK Community Coalition Essay and Visual & Performing Arts Contest. The free event, which will also feature terrific guest speakers, music, food, arts and crafts, and more, will finish with a terrific ceremony. From 8am to 9:30am, enjoy a continental breakfast. Then, at 9:30am to 10:30am, there will be a teach-in, followed up at 9:45am to 12:30pm by the MLK Holiday Celebration and Program.



Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration and Student Awards

Date: January 13 – 15, 2018 Kidspace, PasadenaDate: January 13 – 15, 2018 Head over to Pasadena’s Kidspace Children’s Museum to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this year! Through creative, collaborative art, and story sharing, you’ll learn about the ways to serve and include others to make our communities stronger.