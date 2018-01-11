NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Investigators said Thursday that the friend who said he dropped off murdered UPenn student Blaze Bernstein at a park has been interviewed several times.

As the investigation into who killed the 19-year-old Foothill Ranch teen continues, the friend who sheriff’s deputies say

was last with Bernstein at Borrego Park is not being called a suspect or person of interest.

But in an affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register — before search warrants were sealed — that friend’s actions were highlighted.

According to the affidavit, “on their way out of Sheriff’s Headquarters investigators noticed every door the friend had to touch on the way out of the building he pulled his jacket over his hand to prevent his hand and fingers from touching any part of the doors he touched.”

Authorities will not release the name of the friend and say no one is in custody.

On Wednesday, CBS2’s Michele Gile asked Foothill Ranch Police Lt. Brad Valentine why a person of interest has not been named?

“That is part of the active investigation and we don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation at this time,” Valentine said.

Tthere were other curious things that detectives reportedly noticed. according to the affidavit about Bernstein’s high school friend. They said:

He appeared nervous the during an interview.

He was breathing heavily and was visibly shaking.

It was also revealed in the document that deputies observed cuts on the friend’s hands and dirt under his fingernails — he explained this happened when he fell into a puddle.

He also allegedly told detectives he was in a fight club explaining the scratches.

The friend also claimed he went to his girlfriend’s house after he left Bernstein at the park — when deputies asked about her he allegedly couldn’t remember her last name or where she lived.

Sheriff’s Deputies acknowledged that a pre-dawn search warrant was served at a home in Newport Beach but would provide no further details.