SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A shooting involving Los Angeles police occurred near Exposition Park in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.
The shooting took place at around 11 a.m. after officers responded to a 911 call from a juvenile who claimed their mother had been stabbed, according to police.
Officers arrived on scene and a shooting occurred. No officers were hurt. It’s unclear if anyone else was wounded or whether any suspects were in custody.
People were being advised to avoid the area.
A police spokesperson did not immediately release any further details.