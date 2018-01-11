Filed Under:LAPD

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A shooting involving Los Angeles police occurred near Exposition Park in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The shooting took place at around 11 a.m. after officers responded to a 911 call from a juvenile who claimed their mother had been stabbed, according to police.

Officers arrived on scene and a shooting occurred. No officers were hurt. It’s unclear if anyone else was wounded or whether any suspects were in custody.

People were being advised to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson did not immediately release any further details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch