TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – A driver was hurt after his trash truck careened into the side of an apartment building in Temple City early Thursday morning, causing a gas leak.
The crash occurred at around 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of north Rosemead Boulevard. Los Angeles County firefighters arrived on scene to find the driver trapped in the truck. The driver was extricated and rushed to a local hospital. His condition was not confirmed.
The crash caused both gas and water pipe leaks, the fire department confirmed. There was no word of any evacuations, however.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.