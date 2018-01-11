Michael Gordon/shutterstock

Los Angeles isn’t just an adult playground. In fact, there’s a mind-boggling array of things to do around L.A. that are much more fun if done with a kid in tow. Especially those kids in that curious age of 5-8. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in LA.

Petersen Auto Museum 6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 930-2277

www.petersen.org While boys mostly go gaga over cars, girls will love the exhibits here too! The Petersen Automotive Museum is an “auto enthusiast’s paradise” and one kids will love. Located on LA’s Miracle Mile, the museum holds a beyond impressive collection of cars, motorcycles, and artifacts displaying the history and art of the automobile. It is unique it its display of rotating exhibit spaces, as well as its massive collection.

Kidspace Children’s Museum 480 N Arroyo Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 449-9144

www.kidspacemuseum.org The Kidspace Children’s museum is a great escape from the everyday games and arts & crafts you have at home. The museum includes exhibits and programs in the arts, sciences and humanities, as well as school and group programs, parent programs and birthday parties. Kids will walk way from this Pasadena Museum and ask when they can return. With a well-developed outdoor area, Kidspace also offers interactive and educational ways for wound-up kiddos to burn off some extra energy.

Pacific Park 380 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 260-8744

www.pacpark.com You can’t miss that iconic Ferris wheel – and neither should the kiddos. Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is a fun and affordable family-friendly outing that also boasts a roller coaster, games, tyke-sized rides as well as all the cotton candy and funnel cakes you can eat. With a gorgeous view of the Pacific Ocean and steps from the beach, the park is a must-do for parents and kids.

El Capitan Theater 8838 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, Calif., 90028

(818) 845-3110

www.elcapitantheatre.com Originally established in 1926 as “Hollywood’s First Home of Spoken Drama,” The El Capitan Theater was a center of activity for Hollywood’s live theater community in the 1920s and 1930s. In 1941, the theater hosted the world premiere of Orson Welles’ Academy Award-winning film “Citizen Kane,” and was then closed for remodeling to re-emerge as The Hollywood Paramount –- a modern movie theater. From 1989 – 1991 the theater was remodeled again –- restored to its original state via a partnership between the Walt Disney Company and Pacific Theaters. Today, the theater offers a myriad of movies throughout the year perfect for kids! From “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” to Disney’s “Coco,” Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” and others, kids will love coming to this historic venue.

The Griffith Park & Southern Railroad 4730 Crystal Springs Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 913 4688

www.griffithparktrainrides.com The Griffith Park & Southern Railroad is a terrific place where literally you could spend several days and truly not get bored. Open every day of the year, except for Christmas Day, the Griffith Park Train Rides are one of Los Angeles’s most fun and affordable family attractions. At Griffith Park and Southern Railroad you will travel with your kids over one mile of track, across a bridge, through a beautiful forest and through an Old Western Town. You can also try their classic simulator ride Kid Coaster, which is perfect fun for all ages!

Travel Town Griffith Park

5200 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 662-5874

www.laparks.org This outdoor museum characterizes itself as a “train petting zoo” — where children can imagine what it would be like to be a train engineer. Kids can climb locomotives, passenger cars, freight cars, cabooses, interurbans and motorcars and walk along (non-functioning) train tracks. Kids will also enjoy a ride around the perimeter of the park on a small train, and view (through glass) a massive, fully-functioning model train community! Families can picnic on the grounds, and trains and picnic areas are available for birthday parties.