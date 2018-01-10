PICO-UNION (CBSLA) – A person’s body was discovered in a blaze at a more than century-old triplex early Wednesday morning in Pico-Union.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded at 3:16 a.m. to the 2,100 square-foot building in the 1700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue to find the second-floor fully engulfed in flames.
While battling the fire, crews found a person deceased inside, LAFD reports.
The blaze was fully contained within 48 minutes. There were no other injuries. The 116-year-old building was heavily damaged, the fire department said.
It’s unclear if anyone else was in the triplex at the time of the fire.
The identity of the victim and the cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County coroner’s office. LAFD is investigating the cause of the fire. There were smoke alarms in the home, but its unclear if they were working.