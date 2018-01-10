Filed Under:Ikea

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ikea’s first new ad for 2018 is really, uncomfortably interactive.

The new ad, running in Amelia Magazine, one of Sweden’s most influential magazine’s for women, features a popular item – a crib – and a message that might draw a double take.

“Peeing on this ad may change your life.”

The ad doubles as a pregnancy test. And if the ad does determine the adventurous reader is pregnant, then the now-positive pregnancy test/ad will reveal a coupon.

The concept has some doubters on social media.

But the idea was mostly met with skepticism for the logistics of using the so-called coupon.

 

