KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A fire tore through a grocery store in Koreatown overnight Tuesday.
The blaze was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Island Pacific Seafood Market, which is located in a strip mall in the 200 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy flames coming through the roof. It took an hour and 45 minutes to bring the flames under control. There were no injuries. The fire was contained to the grocery store, LAFD said.
The extent of the damage was not confirmed. The cause is under investigation.