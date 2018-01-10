Filed Under:Deputy Involved Shooting

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A shooting involving deputies at the end of a pursuit has left one man dead and three others in custody, deputies said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded after a cellphone store was robbed in Victorville at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When the suspected vehicle was located, a pursuit was on. The chase came down the 138 freeway and ended at about 50th E. Street and Ave R-8 in Palmdale.

Deputies say they engaged four men after a pit maneuver on a Jeep that ended the pursuit. Three of the men appeared to be armed. It’s not clear what prompted the deputy to open fire.

