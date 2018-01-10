CARPINTERIA (CBSLA) – The 101 Freeway remains shut down Wednesday in Santa Barbara County due to the devastating mudslides and flooding that has killed at least 15 people in Montecito and left approximately 20 more missing.
Caltrans reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday that the freeway was closed between State Route 150 in Carpinteria north to Milpas Street in Santa Barbara. It was not expected to be reopened until at least Thursday night.
Northbound drivers were being rerouted onto State Route 126 in Ventura. People driving up from Southern California were being asked to use the 5 Freeway.
State Route 33 was also closed three miles north of Ojai between Fairview and Lockview Valley roads. Video from Caltrans showed a portion of State Route 33 had completely washed away.
Meanwhile, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner reported that the tracks were also still shut down between Oxnard and Santa Barbara.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office declared a public safety exclusion zone around Montecito late Tuesday night. People were stay asked to stay out of the area while rescuers search for survivors.