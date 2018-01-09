FIRST STORM OF 2018: Eight Killed In Mudslides | Flooding Shuts Down 101 Freeway | Burbank Mudslide Blamed For Gas Leak | Live Blog | Weather Updates | Photo Gallery | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman passenger died Tuesday when an SUV crashed in the southwest Los Angeles area while being pursued by Gardena police.

The woman, in her 20s, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 10:30 a.m. at Century Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, according to the coroner’s office and the county fire department. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

According to KNX 1070 Newsradio, police had tried to pull over the SUV, but the driver rammed the patrol vehicle and kept going, eventually crashing into another vehicle and hitting a utility pole and catching fire. Police pulled out the driver, but were unable to free the woman, whose name was not immediately released.

