For the third year in a row, restaurants around the South Bay are taking on their own two-week-long celebration of food with the return of Redondo Beach Restaurant Week. From January 12-26, nearly a dozen eateries will be serving up discounted prices and special prix-fixe menus around the beach city of Redondo Beach. The eclectic mix of dining destinations includes a Michelin-starred Italian chef, Spanish tapas on the pier, a Cajun cafe, and more.



Those looking to stick to their New Year’s Resolutions of making healthier eating choices will appreciate the special Blue Zones Restaurant designation given to the first five restaurants listed below. These spots work with Beach Cities Health District to ensure customers have more healthy options when perusing the menu.

Redondo BeachLocated on the Redondo Beach Pier, A Basq Kitchen is not only L.A.’s only Basque-owned Basque restaurant, but the perfect place to find pintxos, tapas, and paella with a waterfront view. Drawing bold flavors from San Sebastian, Spain, the restaurant is offering a $29 tasting menu that includes Vasco Winter Salad, Heritage Cauliflower Soup, Lamb Cochifrito, Trout Navarre, and Vasco’s Chocolate Mini Mousse.

Redondo BeachRated as one of the “Top 10 Best Restaurants for Waterside Dining in LA” by ZAGAT, Baleen Kitchen offers an upscale dining experience inside The Portofino Hotel & Marina. Dine al fresco with ocean views and breezes outside on the patio overlooking the marina, or enjoy a cosmopolitan-lounge vibe upstairs at the bar with fireside sofas and chairs. For restaurant week, Baleen Kitchen is offering prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20) and dinner ($35) that include the Baleen Burger, New England-Style Clam Chowder, Hanger Steak, and Key Lime Pie.

Redondo BeachThere’s nothing quite like handmade pasta, and at Riviera Village’s Bettolino Kitchen, that’s what you’ll find. The family-run restaurant boasts some of the best pasta in the South Bay, brought to you by a Michelin-starred chef. Bettolino Kitchen’s $20 prix-fixe lunch menu starts with Bruschetta al Caprino, followed by Tagliatelle ai Porcini and Salmone alla Caponata. Dinner is $39 a guest, and includes options of Torta Arancina, Spaghettini alla Amatriciana, Gnocchi al Rosso Tagliata di Manzo and Burrida.

Redondo BeachRiviera Village’s Sacks on the Beach is a cozy corner cafe where you can either order in and enjoy some free wifi with your meal, or take your food to go and head to the beach just steps away. Bring a friend with you this week as the restaurant is offering a buy one sandwich, get one free deal. Pair it with a salad, fresh juice, or organic espresso, coffee, or tea. With well over a dozen sandwich choices, it’s the perfect spot to swing by to stock up for a nice beach picnic.

Redondo BeachThe Slip believes food at a bar doesn’t have to taste like typical bar food, so in addition to their killer wings, pizza, burgers, and fries, they offer a Blue Zone certified menu with lots of healthy and vegetarian options. Whatever you choose, enjoy 20% off your food bill this week at the family-friendly spot. Head there Monday to take advantage of their all day happy hour (and karaoke after 8 p.m.), Tuesday for half-off all bottles of wine and trivia night, Wednesday for open mic night, and Saturday for live music.

Redondo BeachThe team at Suburbia invites guests to experience soulful new American cuisine, with a nod to the memories and comforts of home. The chef-driven, modern day neighborhood eatery is offering a lunch and dinner option for the week. Lunch is a $15 prix-fixe menu that includes a choice of two dishes like Pao de Queijo, Fried Green Tomato, Malaysian Cashew Curry Prawns, Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi and more. The $29 dinner includes three courses, with items ranging from Wild Mushrooms & Polenta, to Street Corn “Off the Cob,” to Seared Scallops, and Red Velvet Ding Dong.

Redondo BeachLocated inside Redondo Beach’s first luxury boutique hotel, Shade, Sea Level is true California Coastal Cuisine at its finest. With sweeping coastal views, plush outdoor seating, and cozy fire pits, the restaurant offers an upscale, yet comfortable dining experience. The same can be said of its prix-fixe lunch menu ($20) with fresh oysters from the raw bar, fish tacos, and chocolate pot de creme. Dinner ($39) features citrus cured hamachi, pappardelle, glazed lamb shank, and brûléed lemon tart. Pair your meal with a wine from their extensive list, or one of the many craft beers they have on tap.

Redondo BeachRagin Cajun is putting the South in South Bay with their authentically southern cajun cuisine. Straight from Lafayette, Louisiana, Ragin Cajun is serving a prix-fixe lunch menu ($15) with choice of two items like hush puppies, gumbalaya, and traditional beignets. The three-course dinner menu ($29) includes dishes like fried alligator, chicken and sausage gumbo, and homemade peach cobbler. Don’t miss the restaurant’s eclectic drink menu, highlighted with items like their house made moonshine, skull drinks served in a smoking 16 ounce souvenir skull glass, rum punches, and local and Louisiana craft beers.

Hermosa BeachFast-casual concept Hermosa Beach Fish Shop is keeping it simple with their restaurant week offering by giving diners 15% off dine-in food orders. Pop in for a quick lunch or dinner with friends or family (even furry friends are invited on the outdoor patio), and enjoy fresh fish cooked with handmade seasoning and sauces, scratch soups and salads, and more. Choose from several prep options and sides, ranging from lean to indulgent, and top it off with a California microbrew beer or wine (or bring your own bottle for a $5 corkage fee).

Redondo BeachAfter several years of success in Orange County, Hue Oi expanded to Redondo Beach as Pho Hue Oi, and has been delighting locals with authentic Vietnamese food. The newly opened eatery is offering diners 15% off their dine-in food order for the week. Stop in to see why menu items like their shrimp egg rolls, savory bahn mi sandwiches, and variety of noodle soups are quickly making it a favorite among locals.

Redondo BeachThe Crown Plaza Redondo Beach and Marina hotel is located just steps away from the water, and that’s where you’ll find the Harbor Bar + Bistro. In celebration of Redondo’s Restaurant Week, they’re giving guests 20% off food. Grab a drink and a starter like their Charcuterie & Cheese Board filled with domestic and imported cheeses, mixed olives, cured meats, and truffle honey drizzle at the bar, or go stay for a while and go big with a chef specialty steak, chicken, pasta, and more.