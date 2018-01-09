FIRST STORM OF 2018: Five Killed In Mudslides | Flooding Shuts Down 101 Freeway | LAX Terminal Evacuated | Live Blog | Weather Updates | Photo Gallery | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures
Filed Under:Burbank, Gas Leak, Mudslide, stormwatch 2018

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Southern California Gas Company officials are urging any residents on Country Club Drive in Burbank who have not evacuated to leave immediately after confirming the storm caused a “significant gas leak.”

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the area Tuesday morning, just as the area was hit by a mudslide that tossed and crushed several cars. Country Club Drive is now without power, gas and water service.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the gas leak, but SoCalGas says there’s no timetable on when it will be fixed.

An evacuation center was set up at McCambridge Recreation Center, 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd.

Residents were advised that if they did not evacuate, first responders may not be able to reach them in an emergency due to impassable roads. Drivers were also warned to not try to cross or drive through any significant mud, debris or fast-flowing water.

