SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA/AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed and wounded by a suspect.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says it happened around 10 a.m. Monday at a Jack In The Box restaurant in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
The deputy was in good condition, according to CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold, who said sheriff’s officials appear to know the suspect.
Authorities could not immediately provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
A suspect who is barricaded in a residence near Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue may be linked to the stabbing, but authorities have not confirmed any connection.
Nishida says the suspect is still being sought by authorities.
