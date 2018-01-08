LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Soon, Californians wishing to fly domestically may miss their flight if they fail to get a new ID card.
According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, starting Oct. 1, 2020, the federal government will require your driver’s license or ID card to be REAL ID compliant if you wish to use it as identification to board an airplane or enter military bases and most federal facilities.
The new requirement stems from Congress’s passage of the federal REAL ID act of 2005, drafted in response to the events of 9/11.
However, according to the DMV, the REAL ID can be interchanged with a U.S. passport or U.S. passport card, military ID or other federally approved identification to board a domestic flight or enter certain federal facilities.
Although DMVs statewide will begin offering the option to apply for a federal compliant REAL ID this month on Jan. 22, there’s no need to rush. Valid California driver licenses and ID cards will continue to be accepted by TSA to board a domestic flight and by federal agents to enter certain federal facilities until Oct. 1, 2020.
For more information about applying for REAL ID licenses and ID cards, click here.