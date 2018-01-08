FIRST STORM OF 2018: How Much Rain Will We Get? | Evacuations Ordered In Burn Areas | Weather Updates | Listen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say FBI agents were involved in a shooting while executing a search warrant in Los Angeles.

Police Officer Irma Mota says it’s not immediately clear what led to the shooting around 5:40 a.m. Monday in the San Fernando Valley.

Mota says the agents were executing a search warrant at a home in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

She says no law enforcement officers were injured.

