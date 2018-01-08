LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say FBI agents were involved in a shooting while executing a search warrant in Los Angeles.
Police Officer Irma Mota says it’s not immediately clear what led to the shooting around 5:40 a.m. Monday in the San Fernando Valley.
Mota says the agents were executing a search warrant at a home in the Sun Valley neighborhood.
She says no law enforcement officers were injured.
