LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first big storm of the season started to drop rain Monday on areas burned just weeks ago by the largest fire in California history, prompting evacuation orders and a rush for sand bags to protect against mud flows.

Residents below the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Rey Fire burn areas have been ordered to leave their homes by noon in advance of the storm, which is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and subsequent mud and debris flows.

Debris flows likely in recent burn areas across SW #CAwx with upcoming strong #CAstorm. Stay alert to the forecast and follow instructions from your local emergency officials. #LAWeather #SoCal #FloodsAfterFire Latest weather stories:https://t.co/vWQCPhexir pic.twitter.com/sWXg0ZTmam — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 8, 2018

In Burbank, “No Parking” signs were placed all over Country Club Drive, a potential mud flow zone. The no parking restrictions will remain in effect through noon on Tuesday.

Sand bags are being distributed at local fire departments.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County, Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria, including all areas north of Highway 192, east of Cold Springs Road, and west of Highway 150/the county line. Areas along Tecolote Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Dos Pueblos Canyon, Gato Canyon, and the Whittier burn areas near Goleta are also under mandatory evacuation order.

Voluntary evacuation warning were issued for all areas south of Highway 192 to the ocean and east of Hot Springs Road/Olive Mill Road to Highway 150/the county line. Officials advised residents of these areas to stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to leave immediately.

The storm could also result in urban street and underpass, flooding making for a “rainy, windy commute” on Tuesday, he said.

Weather service computer models indicate the two storms will both be wetter than first thought. Some south-facing slopes could receive as much as five to six inches of rain over the course of a few hours when the rainfall peaks Tuesday.

