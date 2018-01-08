FIRST STORM OF 2018: How Much Rain Will We Get?Residents In Some Areas Ordered To Evacuate | Blocked Storm Drain Blamed For Street Flooding | Weather Updates | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures | Full Coverage
SYLMAR (CBSLA) — The Creek Fire took out more than 15,000 acres in and around Sylmar and the coming storm could force thousands there to once again get out.

People in the Kagel, Lopez and Little Tujunga Canyons are facing evacuations as the winter storm is bearing down on the area.

Despite deputies giving evacuation orders for about 300 homes many people are staying put, KCAL 9’s Rachel Kim reported.

Many people are prepared to defend their homes with small bulldozers and ready to keep the mud back, but admit they’ve never had a rainstorm this soon after a wildfire.

Martha Castaneda says she’s staying put.

“Honestly you’re never really prepared let’s face it,” she said. “I understand the trees aren’t there so there’s nothing for the dirt to grab on to…. you have a choice, either you evacuate or you stay here and I think of my kids, and so first things first is my children have school and we all have are lives.”

 

 

