SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — The Thomas Fire is still not fully contained and though this storm could finally put an end to it, it could also trigger mudslides.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County, Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria Monday.
That included all areas north of Highway 192, east of Cold Springs Road, and west of Highway 150/the county line. Areas along Tecolote Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Dos Pueblos Canyon, Gato Canyon, and the Whittier burn areas near Goleta are also under mandatory evacuation order.
Swiftwater rescue teams are available in case the skies let loose, Tom Wait reported.
Voluntary evacuation warnings were issued for all areas south of Highway 192 to the ocean and east of Hot Springs Road/Olive Mill Road to Highway 150/the county line. Officials advised residents of these areas to stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to leave immediately.
The storm could also result in urban street and underpass, flooding making for a “rainy, windy commute” on Tuesday, he said.
Weather service computer models indicate the two storms will both be wetter than first thought. Some south-facing slopes could receive as much as five to six inches of rain over the course of a few hours when the rainfall peaks Tuesday.