SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A coroner’s official Sunday released the identities of three of the four individuals whose bodies were found inside a Southern California home.
The discovery was made around 7 a.m. Friday, after deputies responded to the home on Startree Lane in Santa Clarita to conduct a “welfare check.”
Upon arrival, they located four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper torso. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.
Lt. Rodney Moore said authorities had determined that the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide “in which the husband shot and killed all three individuals and then turned the gun on himself.”
The coroner’s office Sunday identified three of the deceased as Amy Suzanne Birnkrant, 47; Drew Taylor Birnkrant, 20; and Sean Birnkrant, 11. Officials have withheld the identity of the fourth individual, described as a man, pending notification of next of kin.
Neighbors said the mother ran a preschool inside the home for many years and was loved by the community.
“I hear kids playing, laughing three times a week. It’s sad, it’s just so sad,” Sandy Barajas, a neighbor, said.
A vigil has been planned for Sunday.