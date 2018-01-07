LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — The search for a missing Orange County teen intensified Sunday, his mother describing the 19-year-old’s disappearance as “inexplicable.”
Blaze Bernstein returned home to Foothill Ranch from the University of Pennsylvania for winter break but went missing after a friend reportedly picked him up Tuesday night.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold spoke with Bernstein’s mother, Jeanne Bernstein, who said the family had a wonderful dinner before he son left without telling her.
His parents didn’t discover he was missing until he failed to show up to a dental appointment the next day.
“The minute he didn’t show up for that dental appointment I knew something way really, really wrong. And I need to give comfort and hope to everybody around me,” Jeanne Bernstein said.
“It’s inexplicable. Honestly, this is not a kid that just wanders off into the dark. He’s a planner, he’s meticulous, he’s brilliant, he’s a chemist. Someone like that doesn’t just run off into the dark.”
The Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. says the search and rescue effort has ended in the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Area around Borrego Park, where Blaze was reportedly last seen.
They say the investigation is still very active and urge anyone with any information to call OCSD at (714) 647-7000 or (949) 770-6011.