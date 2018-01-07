Los Angeles may not have an official “Broadway” neighborhood, but the city does offer fantastic theatre options. From Tony-award winning productions to classic Shakespeare, the range of theatre in LA is exploding. In 2018 theatre-goers can look forward to seeing great performances throughout Los Angeles.

“Aladdin”

Hollywood Pantages

www.hollywoodpantages.com

Date: January 10 to March 31, 2018

Bright and colorful costumes, exciting set designs, an award-winning score and a magical story come together in Disney’s production of “Aladdin” at The Pantages. An ideal musical for the entire family, “Aladdin” is the tale of a poor young man who stumbles upon a magical golden lamp and its personality-filled Genie, who fulfills his wishes to find true love with Princess Jasmine. It’s a happily ever after kind of show that is a fun outing with the kids.

“High Society”

The Alex Theatre, Glendale

www.alextheatre.org

Date: February 11, 2018 at 7 p.m.

The Musical Theatre Guild presents “High Society” by American songwriter and composer Cole Porter at Glendale’s landmark Alex Theatre. Known for its staged concert version of a musical theatre production, the Musical Theatre Guild presents the 1939 stage comedy “The Philadelphia Story” and 1956 musical film adaption “High Society” with Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly, on stage with actors on stage and books in hand. The story is about a pretentious socialite who finds herself in a love triangle.

“Sell/Buy/Date”

Geffen Playhouse, Westwood

http://www.geffenplayhouse.org

Date: February 27 to April 8, 2018

Tony Award-winning writer/actress with chameleon talents Sarah Jones takes her new solo show “Sell/Buy/Date” to the lauded theatre near the UCLA campus. Theater-goers will know Sarah Jones from her 2004 one-person show “Bridge & Tunnel,” which explored the diverse immigrant community of New York City. Now playing a multitude of characters set in the future Jones delves into powerful topics of gender and sex workers and it’s impact on life.

“Macbeth”

Bing Theatre at USC

http://www.goldstar.com/venues/los-angeles-ca/usc-bing-theatre-tickets

Date: February 22 – 25, 2018

The students of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts produce and appear in the Shakespeare bloody tragedy “Macbeth” on the Bing Theatre stage. Audience members will get caught up in Shakespeare’s rich prose while power-seeking Macbeth resorts to murder to gain the notoriety he believes is due to him. It is advised to enter the campus at Entrance 6 at the corner of Vermont and 36th Pl. to receive a reduced parking rate of $10.

“The Hothouse”

Antaeus Theatre Company, Glendale

www.antaeus.org

Harold Pinter, Nobel Prize-winning English playwright and screenwriter (“The French Lieutenant’s Woman”), is known as one of the most influential modern British dramatists. His 1958 story comments politically about a government-run sanatorium is still relevant today. The heart of the play focuses on institution director Roote who begins to lose his own sanity while the crazy bin goes comedically mad. Anataeus Theatre Company produces a full season of plays showcasing some of the best local theater actors within unique interpretations and adaptations of literary classics, American plays and global dramatics.