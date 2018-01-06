FOOTHILL RANCH (CBSLA) — Police and parents of a missing 19-year-old college student not seen since Tuesday are looking for any sign of the teen.

Blaze Bernstein returned home to Foothill Ranch from the University of Pennsylvania for winter break.

His parents say a friend picked him up after 11 p.m. and they drove to nearby Borrego Park. CBS2/KCAL9’s Laurie Perez reports his friend said he stayed in the park while Bernstein went into the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Area.

Bernstein’s parents say the friend told them he didn’t know why Bernstein wanted to go there. They didn’t even know he had gone out until the next day when they couldn’t find him.

“And the fact that he didn’t tell us he was going out tells us he wasn’t planning to be gone very long,” Bernstein’s mother said. “And he left behind his wallet, ID, money, glasses and medications he takes every day.”

For the second time this week, volunteers with the Sheriff’s Reserve Bureau headed out to search wilderness park. Two aerial searches using thermal imaging found nothing.

Bernstein’s parents and detectives say they have searched the teen’s social media accounts but have not been able to get full access to his accounts because he is 19 years old.

The teen was scheduled to fly out Sunday morning to return to classes at the University of Pennsylvania.