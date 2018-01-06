SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – Police Saturday said they have arrested a man believed to have intentionally started a second-alarm fire at a home under construction in Seal Beach.
The non-injury fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. Friday at 207 Second St., where it took 44 firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the blaze, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said.
Seal Beach police detectives, in working with Orange County Fire Authority investigators, arrested John Louis Maier Jr., 60, of Seal Beach on suspicion of arson, Seal Beach Police Sgt. Mike Henderson said.
“The home was a new construction, still in the framing stages and was fully engulfed,” Henderson said. “Neighboring homes were evacuated and received some fire damage as well as some vehicles that were in the alley behind the homes. The fire was determined to be of suspicious origin.”
The back of the home sustained most of the damage, Kurtz said.
The police sergeant did not disclose what led authorities to arrest Maier.
