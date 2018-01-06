PALMDALE (CBSLA) – An armed, barricaded suspect forced evacuations at an apartment complex in Palmdale Saturday afternoon.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, at around 12:20 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 call about a family disturbance in which a male suspect had gotten a hold of a knife at the La Quinta Apartments in the 38300 block of 11th St. East in Palmdale.
The apartments had been evacuated and the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) weapons team had been called to the scene, along with crisis negotiators.
The exact circumstances of the standoff were unknown.