TUSTIN (CBSLA) – A wrong-way driver caused a violent head-on collision that killed another man on a Tustin freeway early Friday morning.
The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. on the northbound 55 Freeway connector to the northbound 5 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. CHP Sgt. Todd Kovaletz told reporters at the scene officers saw the suspect driving the wrong way at speeds of at least 100 mph and attempted to stop him.
The wrong-way driver struck a Ford Mustang head-on, killing the Mustang’s 33-year-old driver, authorities said. The female passenger in the Mustang was trapped and had to be extricated. The suspect driver and the female passenger were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities said the wrong-way driver is suspected of driving while intoxicated.
The crash prompted the closure of the transition road.
