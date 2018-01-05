Whether you are looking to go on a hike, try some new places to eat, catch a concert or sink your toes in the sand, there are cool options for ways to spend your weekend. Here is a cheat sheet of what’s happening in Orange County.

Friday, January 5

Fullerton Art Walk

Historic Downtown Fullerton/SOCO District

Fullerton

Guests of all ages are invited to walk the SOCO district and enjoy extended hours from participating restaurants, boutiques, and bars. There are locations throughout the downtown footprint that showcase local artists of all types, from painters, photographers, sculptors, and even live music.

Sweet & Tender Hooligans

House of Blues

Anaheim

A tribute in the truest sense of the word, Sweet and Tender Hooligans are as close t the real thing as any fan can get. Tackling the catalog of The Smiths is no easy task but this ensemble of ace musicians recreates the magic of one of alternative music’s most beloved band.

Stroll The Spectrum

Irvine Spectrum

Irvine

Whether you are looking to window shop, sit down for a casual dinner, or enjoy one of the many attractions on site, the Irvine Spectrum is always a win. Catch a flick, take in a comedy show or just roam the many retail spots to wind down on your weekend.

Saturday, January 6

AMA Supercross

Angels Stadium

Anaheim

Kicking off the racing season, Supercross lights up Angels Stadium this weekend and tickets are tough to score for a reason. Watch as the best riders in the world battle it out for bragging rights and jockey for position on the leader board.

Wilderness Access Day

Black Star Canyon

Irvine

O.C. Parks offers some of the best resources for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. This weekend, visitors are encouraged to hike, bike, or horse ride Black Star Canyon on a self-guided tour. The loops are ideal for both beginning and experienced hikers and offer gorgeous views of the canyon.

Hang By The Beach

Pacific City

Huntington Beach

Boasting a fine collection of stylish retail shops, plenty of dinning destinations ranging from upscale to casual along with loads of space to congregate and enjoy breathtaking views of the beach, Pacific City ideal for a date night or family hangout.

Sunday, January 7

Eat, Drink, Play

McFadden Public Market

Santa Ana

Housing a small but solid collection of creative eateries, an in house coffee roaster and two different bars that offer local beers and craft cocktails, McFadden Public Market is a great a place to grab a bite. While enjoying your munchies, you can also hit the expansive video arcade upstairs for a heated game of pinball or Pac-Man.

Seaside Sunday

Seal Beach Pier

Seal Beach

Main Street is one of the most charming drags in all of Orange County. Offering restaurants, shops, and a seaside ambiance, an aimless walk on a Sunday in Seal Beach is a great way to punctuate your weekend. End your walk on the pier or let the kids run wild on the playground in the sand while waiting for the sun to set.