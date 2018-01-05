LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A gunman was shot and killed by police at a Holiday Inn in Long Beach early Friday morning after allegedly holding an employee hostage, authorities said.
Officers went to the Holiday Inn Long Beach Airport hotel at 2640 N. Lakewood Blvd. at about 12:50 a.m. in response to a report of a person with a gun, Long Beach police reported.
An employee who was being held at gunpoint by the suspect called 911, police said.
Officers attempted to make contact with the man in the lobby area of the hotel. Eventually, police shot the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his wounds. His name was not released. A gun was recovered at the scene.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately confirmed. There were other employees in the lobby at the time of the incident, police said. No one else was hurt, however.
The suspect’s pickup truck was found parked at a Chevron gas station next to the hotel.