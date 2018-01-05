A jury found the deputies guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 fatal beating of 31-year-old Michael Tyree, a mentally ill inmate.
Jereh Lubrin, Rafael Rodriguez and Matthew Farris were convicted of second-degree murder last June for the fatal beating of Michael Tyree, 31, at San Jose's Main Jail in August 2015.

SAN JOSE (AP) — Three former Santa Clara County correctional officers accused in a fatal jail-cell beating have each been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were sentenced Friday.

A jury in June found them guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 fatal beating of 31-year-old Michael Tyree, a mentally ill inmate.

Tyree died from internal bleeding and suffered significant liver and spleen damage. An investigation determined he had been beaten hours before he was found dead in his cell.

Tyree was serving time for misdemeanor theft and drug possession. He had been housed by himself in a section of the jail reserved for inmates who are in protective custody or have special needs.

