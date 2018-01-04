Filed Under:Gunned Down, Robbery, Vigil

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — An emotional vigil Thursday remembered cousins Brian and David Greer, who were gunned down during a robbery just days after Christmas.

The 37-year-old cousins, who were born only nine days apart, had just left a family member’s home when they were shot in their upper torsos on Dec. 28 on East Cadwell in Compton.

“My son was a hardworking man,” said Brian Greer’s mother Nina Williams. “And he loved his children.”

Brian’s family has only just begun the grieving process. He leaves behind a wife and three children, the youngest of whom is 10.

“They’re taking it hard,” said Quincey Lipscomb, a friend of the family. “They lost their father. Brian’s life was bigger than life — he enjoyed life.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and the suspects involved are still at large.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the families of the two men. For more information about the GoFundMe link, click here.

