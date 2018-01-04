LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD Officer Joy Park is in the hospital recovering from injuries she sustained after being ambushed and shot while on the job in the Westlake District nearly one week ago.
“Officers on patrol, they never know what’s coming to them,” the 35-year-old officer said to CBS2’s Rachel Kim while recounting the shooting. “I felt tremendous pain in my thigh, I immediately realized I got shot.”
Alongside her partner, Park had stopped a man on a street in the Westlake District for having an open container, when all of a sudden, someone from a distance began shooting at them in an ambush attack.
Park, who sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh, was taken to the hospital while police searched the scene and later arrested the man they say fired a semi-automatic gun at the officers.
Since that night, Park has been recovering in the hospital, and today, she got on her feet for the first time.
Officer Park says she is recovering faster than she expected and feels lucky to be alive.
The man arrested for the shooting was charged with attempted murder. Park, on the other hand, is expected to make a full recovery.