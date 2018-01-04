Los Angeles
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS2 / KCAL9
CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA […]
KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO
5670 Wilshire Blvd. #200 Los Angeles, CA 90036 Offices: (323) 569-1070 | News Tips: (323) 900-2070 | Traffic Tips: (323) 467-1070 | Questions about a commercial: (323) 964-8347 Southern California’s only 24-hour news and […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Investigative
Traffic
Autos
Events
Only CBS
Latest News
Cybersecurity Researchers Reveal 2 Major Security Flaws Affecting Billions Of Devices
If you use a desktop, laptop, smartphone or cloud service from Apple, Google, Amazon or Microsoft you might be vulnerable to the flaws dubbed Meltdown and Spectre.
Retired Deputy Wounded In Redondo Beach Shooting, Gunman At Large
The 75-year-old victim was shot twice through a window. He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive.
News Videos
"The Latest" News
Sports
All Sports
Latest
LA Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
Odds
Latest Sports
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Wild Card weekend match-ups. Who are our NFL experts picking in the playoffs?
LA Rams Begin Playoff Week With Good Injury News
Injured defensive starters Mark Barron and Troy Hill both practiced on Wednesday as the Rams prepare to take on the Falcons in the NFC Wildcard Round.
Rams
LA Rams Begin Playoff Week With Good Injury News
Injured defensive starters Mark Barron and Troy Hill both practiced on Wednesday as the Rams prepare to take on the Falcons in the NFC Wildcard Round.
More Rams
Rams
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Healthy Fast Food Spots In Los Angeles
Living in Los Angeles means we're lucky to be surrounded by a myriad of dining options. From exclusive hot spots to more casual restaurants and everything in between, we have a pick of every cuisine to choose from.
Guide To 2018's Winter dineL.A.
Foodies rejoice - dineL.A. is back! Celebrate the event's 10th anniversary by heading to one of our top picks.
See
Best Movie Theaters In Los Angeles
There are dozens of movie theaters across LA but not all of them are worth the ticket price. These are the best.
Beyonce, Eminem, The Weeknd To Headline Coachella
Other artists performing include Kygo, HAIM, Fleet Foxes, Portugal The Man and Cardi B.
Play
Best Things To Do During The Holidays & Into The New Year In SoCal
Throughout the holidays and into the new year, there are a wide range of incredible things to do all over Southern California!
Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles - December 25
With Christmas Day starting the week, New Year's Eve ending it, and lots of fun planned in between, L.A. doesn't get more festive than this.
OC E.S.P.
Eat
Where To Grab A Quick Bite In Downtown Anaheim
In Downtown Anaheim and looking for a place for a quick lunch? Start with this list of top spots.
Where To Eat Christmas Day Brunch & Dinner In Orange County 2017
Celebrate with loved ones at these restaurants offering delicious Christmas Day meals from renowned chefs all over Orange County.
See
Beyonce, Eminem, The Weeknd To Headline Coachella
Other artists performing include Kygo, HAIM, Fleet Foxes, Portugal The Man and Cardi B.
10 Awesome Resolutions For Everyone Living In Orange County
Each year, many of us making resolutions to fulfill in the year ahead. But, there are many resolutions you can make to help make your community in O.C. a better place!
Play
Best Things To Do On New Year's Eve In The Inland Empire
Goodbye 2017, Hello 2018! Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at these awesome events throughout the Inland Empire!
Best Ways To Spend New Year's Day 2018 In Orange County
On New Year's Day, Orange County has a plethora of fun things to do and see. From theme parks to relaxing at brunch, we've got you covered!
Video
All Videos
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
Tony's Table
Music Minute
Videos On Demand
Music Minute
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
News
"The Latest" News
Audio
KNX Newsradio
KNX 1070
Podcasts
KNX In Depth
Talking About Cars
KNX Helpful Honda Hero of the Week
Mottek on Money
Small Business Minute
Traffic
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Wake up Weather
Contests
KNXAM Contest Rules
Watch KCAL9 & Win A $100 Gas Card
Watch CBS2 & Win $500
Monster Jam & Monster Energy AMA Supercross Ticket Giveaway
Enter for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross or Monster Jam at Angel Stadium of Anaheim!
EXPIRED: Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart Contest
Win a family four-pack of vouchers to attend Disney on Ice presents Follow Your Heart.
More
Travel
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
More
Have A News Tip? Let Us Know!
Program Guide
Seen On TV
Download The Free CBSLA App
Events
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
January 4, 2018 at 9:15 am
Filed Under:
Expert Picks
,
NFL
,
Wild Card Weekend
Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images
More From CBS Los Angeles
facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
93.1 Jack FM
AMP 97.1
94.7 The Wave
KEARTH 101 FM
KROQ
KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KCBS2 Live
KCAL9 Live