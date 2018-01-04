Filed Under:Marijuana Dispensary, Newport Beach, Torture

SANTA ANA (AP) — A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

Kyle Handley was found guilty Thursday of kidnapping, mayhem and torture.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Handley is one of four defendants who abducted the dispensary owner from his Newport Beach home along with a female victim and drove them to the desert, where they believed he had stashed large amounts of cash.

Prosecutors say the victim was burned with a blowtorch and had his penis cut off before he was dumped by the side of the road.

Handley is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23 and could get life in prison with no possibility of parole.

His co-defendants have pleaded not guilty.

