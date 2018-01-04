Two new studies show global warming is making oceans sicker, depleting them of oxygen and harming delicate coral reefs more often.
Filed Under:coral, oceans, Pollution, Study

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two new studies show global warming is making oceans sicker, depleting them of oxygen and harming delicate coral reefs more often.

The researchers say the lower oxygen levels are making marine life far more vulnerable. They say the problem is worsening and more complex than previously thought.

Oxygen is crucial for nearly all life in the oceans, except for a few microbes.

A second study finds that severe bleaching outbreaks are hitting coral reefs four times more often than before as waters warm.

Both studies are in Thursday’s edition of the journal Science.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch