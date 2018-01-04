EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local boxing legend and community leader is behind bars for alleged sexual assault of a minor, and his fellow boxing instructors are in disbelief.

Olympic gold medalist Paul Gonzales was in jail Thursday facing eight felony charges, four of which include committing lewd acts on a child.

Investigators think there might be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Gonzales, 53, has worked as the head boxing coach at the Eddie Heredia Boxing Club in East L.A. for the past 10 years and moonlights as a motivational speaker.

“This is shocking. It’s surprising,” instructor Adrian Villanueva said of his boxing gym colleague.

“He’s a good coach. He’s always here for the kids and, you know, anyone who needs advice,” said Villanueva, who added he never noticed anything suspicious with Gonzales and the students.

In 1984, Gonzales became the first American Latino man to win Olympic gold, earning the medal in the light flyweight category for boxing.

It is not yet known whether the victim attended the boxing club, which is run by the county’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Gonzales is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in Downtown Los Angeles in lieu of $545,000 bail.

He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 18.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.