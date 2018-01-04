CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan and Micheal Ferland each had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames scored four times in the second period Thursday night for a 4-3 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Calgary trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes, but Ferland sparked the rally at 2:34 when he got behind the Kings’ defense and his shot squeezed under the pads of Jonathan Quick for his 16th goal.

By the time Monahan capped the outburst on a wrist shot at 19:15, Calgary was ahead 4-2 and had completely taken over the game — outshooting the Kings 17-5 in the second period.

Troy Brouwer and Mark Jankowski also scored for Calgary (19-17-4), which has won back-to-back games at the Saddledome to get back to .500 on home ice at 11-11-0.

Tanner Pearson scored twice for Los Angeles (24-12-5), including with 1:31 left in the third to make it close. Derek Forbort also had a goal for the Kings, who return home after earning four out of six possible points on their road trip through Western Canada.

Calgary tied it 2-all at 7:30 of the second when Mark Giordano’s shot was stopped but Brouwer banged in the rebound.

The go-ahead goal at 14:07 was an unassisted effort by Jankowski, courtesy of a turnover by rookie defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. The puck deflected off him and into the slot, where Jankowski’s first shot was stopped before he tapped in the rebound.

Mike Smith made 28 saves for the win. His biggest stop came two minutes into the second when he stabbed out his glove to rob Forbort on a dangerous chance from the slot that could have put the Kings ahead 3-0.

Ferland’s goal came less than a minute later.

Quick finished with 37 saves for the Kings.

Los Angeles opened the scoring at 4:47 of the first when Forbort’s harmless-looking wrist shot from a bad angle slipped between Smith’s pads. It was the defenseman’s first goal in 94 games, dating back to Dec. 15, 2016.

Pearson made it 2-0 at 19:15 when he used his speed to get behind Matthew Tkachuk and then stuck out his stick and redirected Dustin Brown’s hard centering pass.

NOTES: After playing three games in a row, Jaromir Jagr (lower body) was out of the Flames’ lineup again. Jagr, who has no points in his last seven games and no goals in his last 15, has missed a total of 15 games with the nagging injury. … With Michael Frolik (jaw) missing his third game and remaining out long-term, Brouwer played on the line with Mikael Backlund and Tkachuk.

UP NEXT

Kings: Home against Nashville on Saturday night.

Flames: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

