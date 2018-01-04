CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — Nearly $1 billion is up for grabs this week for Mega Millions and Powerball lottery players. CBS2’s Jo Kwon reported from one of the lucky spots in the Inland Empire.
Many people showed up to a 7-Eleven in Chino Hills where a couple won more than a half billion-dollar lottery jackpot in 2016. A sign outside the store dubs itself the “luckiest 7-Eleven in the world” having paid out $1.6 billion in prizes.
Steve Anderson is from San Diego.
“When I’m in here, I’ll buy one or two tickets because I can feel the luck.”
But frequent lottery player Lapedtra Singleton says she’s taking home the 6th largest Powerball jackpot. As of Thursday evening the prize was at $550 million.
“I’m gonna get me a Caddilac CTS.”
She says she might be a double winner. She’s also going for the Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot has soared to $445 million.
“Both. You never know.”
She leaves it to the quick-pick computer to choose the winning combo and so does Anderson.
“Too much thinking otherwise,” Anderson said.
Some people pick their own numbers.
“Wife’s birthday, my son’s birthday, the dog’s birthday, and when the dog died. And that’s it,” Carlos Amores says. “If you pick the same number, your chances of winning is better than just letting the machine pick.”